C-Mar to use Guidance Marine position reference sensors

Guidance Marine has made an agreement with C-Mar, the provider of marine, manpower, engineering and support services to the energy and marine sectors, to supply position reference sensors for dynamic positioning (DP).

Designed to meet all IMO DP class requirements, Guidance Marine's laser and microwave Artemis, CyScan, RadaScan, RadaScan View and RangeGuard sensors will now be available as part of a collaborative supply.

Adrian Wild, Head of Sales Asia at Guidance Marine Pte said: "We're pleased to be able to offer our position measurement technologies in collaboration with C-Mar."

"Guidance Marine positioning sensors have been developed for their highest levels of safety, reliability, accuracy, and ease of use. The Artemis, CyScan, RadaScan, RadaScan View and RangeGuard sensors are a welcome addition to and will support our objective to deliver cost effective, advanced solutions to our customers to maximise their operational effectiveness and deliver strategic solutions to industry-wide problems," said Kevin O'Flaherty, Regional Manager at C-Mar Asia Pte.

