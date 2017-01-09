Offshore Shipping Online

    Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project offshore West Africa

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 9, 2017

    Polarcus Limited has received a letter of intent for a broadband 3D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa.

    The project is due to commence in the first quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately one month.

