Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project offshore West Africa Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 9, 2017
Polarcus Limited has received a letter of intent for a broadband 3D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa.
The project is due to commence in the first quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately one month.
More articles from this category
More newsVessel & ROV News // January 11, 2017Company News // January 11, 2017News // January 11, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 11, 2017Company News // January 10, 2017Company News // January 10, 2017Company News // January 10, 2017Company News // January 10, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 9, 2017Publications // January 9, 2017News // January 9, 2017Company News // January 9, 2017News // January 9, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 9, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 6, 2017