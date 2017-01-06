Solstad signs windpower contract for two CSVs

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with Dong Energy Wind Power for the charter of the construction support vessel (CSV) Rem Installer for a period of 23 months firm with a further six months option. It has also signed a contract with Dong Energy for an additional CSV from its fleet, to be nominated at a later stage, for a period of seven months firm with a further eight month option.

Rem Installer, which will be renamed Normand Jarl, will commence a contract with Doing Energy in February 2017. The contract for vessel number two will commence on 1 April 2018.



Solstad decribed the contract with Dong Energy as "strategically important" and part of the company's continued commitment to the renewable energy segment.

