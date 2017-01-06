Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    British Antarctic Survey exercises option for RRS Ernest Shackleton

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 6, 2017

    The British Antarctic Survey (BAS), part of the UK's Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), has declared its fourth option for a one-year extension of the bareboat charter for RRS Ernest Shackleton.

    The option will be effective from August 2017.

    RRS Ernest Shackleton has been on a long-term charter from GC Rieber Shipping in Norway since August 1999. The BAS holds a  further one year option to extend the bareboat charter.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers