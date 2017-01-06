British Antarctic Survey exercises option for RRS Ernest Shackleton

British Antarctic Survey exercises option for RRS Ernest ShackletonContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 6, 2017
The British Antarctic Survey (BAS), part of the UK's Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), has declared its fourth option for a one-year extension of the bareboat charter for RRS Ernest Shackleton.
The option will be effective from August 2017.
RRS Ernest Shackleton has been on a long-term charter from GC Rieber Shipping in Norway since August 1999. The BAS holds a further one year option to extend the bareboat charter.
