Scana Propulsion signs contract for gearboxes to two AHTS

Scana Propulsion signs contract for gearboxes to two AHTSEquipment & Technology // January 6, 2017
Scana Propulsion in Norway and Sotreq SA in Brazil have secured a contract for delivery of reduction gearboxes to two anchor hnadling tug supply (AHTS) vessels for Grupo CBO in Brazil.
The contract is an option from a previous contract for propulsion equipment for four vessels delivered in 2016. The vessels are of Havyard 843 design from Havyard Design & Solutions AS, in Norway.
The gearboxes are for a diesel-mechanical twin screw propulsion system, powered by Caterpillar MaK engines. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the Grupo CBO shipyard Oceana in Itajai, Brazil, in the third and fourth quarters of 2017.
More articles from this category