DOF secures new contracts

DOF secures new contractsContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 5, 2017
DOF in Norway has been awarded two new contracts.
The first is a two year firm deal with options with Asco Marine Ltd for Skandi Aukra.
The second is a 13-month call-off contract with minimum 60 days firm with Eni Norge AS for Skandi Iceman.
Both contracts came into force in December 2016.
