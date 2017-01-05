DOF secures new contracts

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

DOF in Norway has been awarded two new contracts.

The first is a two year firm deal with options with Asco Marine Ltd for Skandi Aukra.

The second is a 13-month call-off contract with minimum 60 days firm with Eni Norge AS for Skandi Iceman.

Both contracts came into force in December 2016.

