Havyard confirms cancellation of shipbuilding contract

Yard News

//

Havyard Ship Technology in Norway has confirmed that it has cancelled a contract for a Havyard 833 WE platform supply vessel (PSV) it was building for Fafnir Offshore. In December the company had announced that it had reached agreement with the shipowner to postpone delivery of the PSV from March 2016 to June 2017.

In a statement, Havyard said: "The buyer has worked on several projects for long-term charters for the vessel, which is a prerequisite for obtaining long-term financing in today's market. The buyer has not succeeded in obtaining a charter or financing. On 18 October 2016 Havyard announced that the parties had agreed that the buyer would pay an additional pre-delivery instalment as a condition off postponing delivery time of the vessel until April 2019. The buyer has now failed to pay the additional pre-delivery instalment, and Havyard has therefore decided to cancel the contract. Havyard will claim compensation for its losses, and will work to obtain a sale of the vessel."

Havyard said pre-delivery instalments are expected to cover estimated losses as of today, but eventual future losses will depend on price achieved when the vessel is eventually sold.

Havyard stopped progress on the project on completion of the hull in the autumn of 2015 and since then the hull has been laid up at the shipyard in Leirvik i Sogn.

Havyard said it is now free to dispose of the project and, with the pre-delivery instalments paid by the original buyer, "will be in a good position to complete or re-build the vessel."

The cancellation will have no direct impact on liquidity, and the yard's goal is to complete delivery of the vessel by the second quarter of 2019.

More articles from this category

More news

McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Farstad reaches standstill agreement Company News //

Havyard confirms cancellation of shipbuilding contract Yard News //

DOF secures new contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Farstad deal with Siem falls apart News //

GMS awarded long-term contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Change in the air for IMCA's eCMID Organisations and Associations //

Safe Notos commences three-year charter with Prosafe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Prosafe completes acquisition of Dan Swift shares Company News //

Dr Tony Trapp awarded MBE in 2017 New Year’s Honours Company News //

GulfMark terminates cash tender offer Company News //

Polar Code comes into force News //

Safe Boreas charter extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DeepOcean confirms completion of Triton investment Company News //