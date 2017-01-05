McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco

McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract by Saudi AramcoContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2017
McDermott International has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of four jackets and three gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia. The total weight of all structures combined is 11,595 tons.
In 2015, McDermott was awarded a project by Saudi Aramco for the EPCI of twelve jackets; a project completed in 2016. McDermott is currently executing EPCI work for Saudi Aramco on nine jackets offshore Saudi Arabia, which are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2017.
The contract award will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2016 backlog. Work on the contract is expected to be executed through the fourth quarter of 2017.
McDermott plans to use its Engineering teams in Dubai, Chennai, India and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia with construction taking place at McDermott’s fabrication facilities in Dubai and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Vessels from McDermott’s global fleet will undertake the installation work.
