Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Safe Notos commences three-year charter with Prosafe

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 4, 2017

    Prosafe says its semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit Safe Notos has commenced a three year contract with Petrobras. The contract commenced on 7 December 2016.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers