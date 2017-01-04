Safe Notos commences three-year charter with Prosafe

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Prosafe says its semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit Safe Notos has commenced a three year contract with Petrobras. The contract commenced on 7 December 2016.

