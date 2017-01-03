Offshore Shipping Online

    DeepOcean confirms completion of Triton investment

    Company News // January 3, 2017

    DeepOcean Group Holding has confirmed that the investment by Triton in DeepOcean was completed on 31 December 2016.

    "Through the substantial equity raise and the future support of Triton, DeepOcean is well positioned to weather the downturn in oil and gas markets and also to take advantage of growth opportunities in the oil & gas and renewables markets," said DeepOcean.

