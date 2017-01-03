DeepOcean confirms completion of Triton investment

Company News

//

DeepOcean Group Holding has confirmed that the investment by Triton in DeepOcean was completed on 31 December 2016.

"Through the substantial equity raise and the future support of Triton, DeepOcean is well positioned to weather the downturn in oil and gas markets and also to take advantage of growth opportunities in the oil & gas and renewables markets," said DeepOcean.

More articles from this category

More news

McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Farstad reaches standstill agreement Company News //

Havyard confirms cancellation of shipbuilding contract Yard News //

DOF secures new contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Farstad deal with Siem falls apart News //

GMS awarded long-term contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Change in the air for IMCA's eCMID Organisations and Associations //

Safe Notos commences three-year charter with Prosafe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Prosafe completes acquisition of Dan Swift shares Company News //

Dr Tony Trapp awarded MBE in 2017 New Year’s Honours Company News //

GulfMark terminates cash tender offer Company News //

Polar Code comes into force News //

Safe Boreas charter extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DeepOcean confirms completion of Triton investment Company News //