Safe Boreas charter extended

Safe Boreas charter extendedContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 3, 2017
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter on Prosafe's accommodation unit Safe Boreas by a total of 21 days.
The firm operational period of Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea has been extended through 27 January 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods’ day rate consistent with market conditions.
More articles from this category
More newsContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2017Company News // January 5, 2017Yard News // January 5, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2017News // January 5, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 4, 2017Organisations and Associations // January 4, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 4, 2017Company News // January 4, 2017Company News // January 4, 2017Company News // January 3, 2017News // January 3, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 3, 2017Company News // January 3, 2017Company News // December 30, 2016