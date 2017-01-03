Safe Boreas charter extended

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter on Prosafe's accommodation unit Safe Boreas by a total of 21 days.

The firm operational period of Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea has been extended through 27 January 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods’ day rate consistent with market conditions.

