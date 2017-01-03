Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Safe Boreas charter extended

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 3, 2017

    Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter on Prosafe's accommodation unit Safe Boreas by a total of 21 days.

    The firm operational period of Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea has been extended through 27 January 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods’ day rate consistent with market conditions.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers