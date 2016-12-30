New share capital fort DOF

Referring to an earlier stock exchange announcement regarding a subordinated convertible bond loan issued by DOF ASA on 5 August 2016, the company has confirmed that bondholders have, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond, requested to convert bonds with an aggregate nominal value of NKr 6,650,000 to new shares in the company.

As a result, the share capital of the company as of 22 December 2016 increased by NKr 3,325,000 by issuance of 6,650,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of NKr 0.50, at the conversion price of NKr 1.00 per share.

Following the share capital increase, the company's share capital is NKr 750,660,600, divided into 1,501,321,200 shares, each with a nominal value of NKr 0.50.

The new shares were registered on the respective bondholders' VPS accounts and were tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange from 22 December 2016.

Following the conversion, the new outstanding amount under the Subordinated Convertible Bond is NKr 493,240,482.

