Establishment of Shearwater GeoServices completed

Establishment of Shearwater GeoServices completedCompany News // December 29, 2016
Referring to an earlier announcement, made on 13 October 2016, in which GC Rieber Shipping signed an agreement with Rasmussengruppen to establish a jointly owned marine geophysical company, Shearwater GeoServices, GC Rieber Shipping says the final conditions for completion have now been fulfilled and the transaction completed.
Shearwater GeoServices is an integrated provider of marine geophysical services to oil and gas and multi-client companies worldwide.
