Maritime Partner unveils new design concept

Maritime Partner in Norway has unveiled a new design concept for its entire range of vessels, using Hareide Design to help it develop them. The new design concept was revealed to Norwegian and international clients at Maritime Partners' annual Christmas event and will be incorporated across all of the company's models. The company ha adopted the new concept for all sales projects.

"We have introduced the concept to a few of our clients and can clearly see that it is generating interest with regard to both visual and functional aspects,” said Gisle Anderssen, a senior vice president at Maritime Partner, noting that although the company is still at the design concept stage it hopes to have orders to announce at the Nor-Shipping Expo in Oslo this summer.

Using the hull of an existing design as a starting point, the new design will serve as a platform for all of the vessels in the Maritime Partner range. In addition, the new and modular design will enable the company to reduce production costs.

"Our focus in this project has been functionality and fulfilling the various demands our vessels face. We have also focused on making every function aesthetically pleasing and making them a distinctly identifiable expression of the new Maritime Partner range,” said Einar Hareide, CEO of Hareide Design.

"Experience shows that we rarely deliver vessels without some sort of special adaptation to meet client needs. Because of this, we have emphasized a modular-based design to ensure adaptability. The modular design provides greater flexibility for these adaptations whilst giving our customers and ourselves greater predictability,” said Tore Fiskerstrand, design manager for Maritime Partner.

"Despite a very weak offshore market and inertia in certain other market segments, Maritime Partner is doing quite well," said Peder Myklebust, the company's CEO . “Incoming orders over the last few months have been quite good and activity is building nicely. We find joy in the positives but maintain full focus on the same challenges that are facing the rest of the industry."

