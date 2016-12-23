Two new contracts for Emas Offshore

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

EMAS Offshore Limited has secured new contracts for charters amounting to approximately US$93 million including options if exercised.

While US$61 million was awarded during the period from 1 September 2016 to 30 November 2016 (Q1FY2017), the remaining US$32 million worth of contracts were awarded during Q4FY2016, which resulted in the total charters awarded during FY2016 to approximately US$97 million.

The new charters will see EMAS Offshore’s anchor handling tug (AHT), anchor handling tug/supply (AHTS) and platform supply vessels supporting national oil companies, international oil companies and oil majors on various projects in Southeast Asia, India and West Africa. The duration of the contracts ranges from less than a month to three years firm.

