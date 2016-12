GulfMark ups its tender offer

Company News

//

GulfMark Offshore has amended the terms of a tender offer to purchase an aggregate of US$300 million of its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022.

The company has increased the total consideration to US$520 per US$1,000, up from US$500 and extended the deadline from 21 Dec to 29 December 2016.

In addition, it has proposed to increase and extend the US$100 million RCF by US$15 million to June 2019.

All other terms of the tender remain unchanged.

More articles from this category

More news

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement commences management of Reforma Pemex Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GulfMark ups its tender offer Company News //

Aberdeen expansion given the go ahead News //

Farstad issues update on talks with Siem Industries - to stop making interest payments Company News //

Osbit grows by 33 per cent despite challenging market Company News //

Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

PSV Ievoli Cobalt delivered Vessel & ROV News //

EMGS enters into licensing agreement Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aker extends charter for Safe Zephyrus Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Delivery of CSV Tampamachoco 1 postponed Vessel & ROV News //

Siem Offshore cancels PSV Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby Wavemaster 1 taking shape Vessel & ROV News //

Third MC-Class module carrier delivered to BigRoll Yard News //