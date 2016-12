PSV Ievoli Cobalt delivered

Vessel & ROV News

//

Selah Shipyard in Turkey has delivered the newbuild PSV Ievoli Cobalt to Marnavi. Brokers said the vessel has been mobilised to Italy.

Built to the MMC 879L CD design, Ievoli Cobalt has a length of 83.8m, breadth of 16.8m and a moulded depth of 7.4m. She has a deck area of 722m² and a deadweight of approximately 4,000 tonnes.

