Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVs

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Maersk Oil UK has awarded two term PSV fixtures recently, with Maersk Supply Service and ER Offshore the recipients of new contracts.

Maersk Frontier was chartered for a firm period of one year to support Maersk Oil’s drilling operations with the semi-submersible rig Ocean Valiant. This charter will keep Frontier occupied until at least December 2017 with further options available.

ER Georgina has been fixed for four months firm to support Maersk Oil’s drilling operations with newbuild jackup Maersk Highlander at the Culzean field.

More articles from this category

More news

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement commences management of Reforma Pemex Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GulfMark ups its tender offer Company News //

Aberdeen expansion given the go ahead News //

Farstad issues update on talks with Siem Industries - to stop making interest payments Company News //

Osbit grows by 33 per cent despite challenging market Company News //

Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

PSV Ievoli Cobalt delivered Vessel & ROV News //

EMGS enters into licensing agreement Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aker extends charter for Safe Zephyrus Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Delivery of CSV Tampamachoco 1 postponed Vessel & ROV News //

Siem Offshore cancels PSV Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby Wavemaster 1 taking shape Vessel & ROV News //

Third MC-Class module carrier delivered to BigRoll Yard News //