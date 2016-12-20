Offshore Shipping Online

    Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVs

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // December 20, 2016

    Maersk Oil UK has awarded two term PSV fixtures recently, with Maersk Supply Service and ER Offshore the recipients of new contracts.

    Maersk Frontier was chartered for a firm period of one year to support Maersk Oil’s drilling operations with the semi-submersible rig Ocean Valiant. This charter will keep Frontier occupied until at least December 2017 with further options available.

    ER Georgina has been fixed for four months firm to support Maersk Oil’s drilling operations with newbuild jackup Maersk Highlander at the Culzean field.

