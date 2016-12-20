Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVs

Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVsContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 20, 2016
Maersk Oil UK has awarded two term PSV fixtures recently, with Maersk Supply Service and ER Offshore the recipients of new contracts.
Maersk Frontier was chartered for a firm period of one year to support Maersk Oil’s drilling operations with the semi-submersible rig Ocean Valiant. This charter will keep Frontier occupied until at least December 2017 with further options available.
ER Georgina has been fixed for four months firm to support Maersk Oil’s drilling operations with newbuild jackup Maersk Highlander at the Culzean field.
More articles from this category