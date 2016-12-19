Delivery of CSV Tampamachoco 1 postponed

Oceanteam's subsidiary Diavaz-Oceanteam Shipping (DOT) has come to an agreement with Pacific Radiance to postpone delivery of the CSV Tampamachoco 1 (T1) for a year. Delivery is now scheduled for January 2018.

However, the Oceanteam joint venture with Mexico-based Diavaz holds an option to further delay the delivery for another year. Pacific Radiance will absorb the additional costs for the deferred delivery.

The vessel, which completed sea trials in November, was built on time, within budget and has already secured post delivery finance. Nevertheless, DOT and Pacific Radiance agreed that under current market circumstances it is prudent to postpone.

However the vessel can be delivered on short notice when market circumstances improve.

T1 is the first in a series of a new generation topside and subsea maintenance vessels, developed by DOT Shipping and sailing under Mexican Flag. T1 is a DP3 multipurpose, 300 pax vessel, which combines a 300 tonne crane with an additional subsea crane, a 29m beam and a high capacity walk-to-work-system that is permanently installed.

