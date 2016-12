Aker extends charter for Safe Zephyrus

Aker BP ASA (formerly Det norske oljeselskap ASA) has extended a charter for the accommodation unit Safe Zephyrus, a semi-submersible accommodation vessel, on the Ivar Aasen poject in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The 10 day option extends on site operations through January 2017 and has a total value of approximately US$1.7 million.

