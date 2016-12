EMGS enters into licensing agreement

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into new data licensing agreements providing a net revenue of approximately US$2.0 million to EMGS. US$1.8 million of these revenues will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the remaining US$0.2 million is prefunding of planned MC data acquisition relevant for the 24th licensing round in the Barents Sea.

