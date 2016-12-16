Offshore Shipping Online

    Seatronics inks partnership agreement with Bibby Offshore

    Company News // December 16, 2016

    Seatronics Ltd has secured a contract with Bibby Offshore to be their preferred supplier of subsea rental equipment.

    The agreement is structured on the provision of marine electronic equipment to Bibby Offshore including ROV, NDT and survey equipment from Seatronics’ rental pool.

    Bibby Offshore will also benefit from Seatronics’ integrated services such as calibration, asset management and personnel support. The contract has been established for an initial 12 month period with the opportunity for extension.

    Seatronics and Bibby Offshore have had a strong working relationship for a number of years, collaborating on an extensive variety of survey and diving projects, in particular the use of the RTS Gen 5 Mux solution, exclusively available from Seatronics, which has formed an integral part of Bibby’s ROV systems.

