Seatronics inks partnership agreement with Bibby Offshore

Company News

//

Seatronics Ltd has secured a contract with Bibby Offshore to be their preferred supplier of subsea rental equipment.

The agreement is structured on the provision of marine electronic equipment to Bibby Offshore including ROV, NDT and survey equipment from Seatronics’ rental pool.

Bibby Offshore will also benefit from Seatronics’ integrated services such as calibration, asset management and personnel support. The contract has been established for an initial 12 month period with the opportunity for extension.

Seatronics and Bibby Offshore have had a strong working relationship for a number of years, collaborating on an extensive variety of survey and diving projects, in particular the use of the RTS Gen 5 Mux solution, exclusively available from Seatronics, which has formed an integral part of Bibby’s ROV systems.

More articles from this category

More news

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement commences management of Reforma Pemex Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GulfMark ups its tender offer Company News //

Aberdeen expansion given the go ahead News //

Farstad issues update on talks with Siem Industries - to stop making interest payments Company News //

Osbit grows by 33 per cent despite challenging market Company News //

Maersk Oil awards contracts for PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

PSV Ievoli Cobalt delivered Vessel & ROV News //

EMGS enters into licensing agreement Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Aker extends charter for Safe Zephyrus Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Delivery of CSV Tampamachoco 1 postponed Vessel & ROV News //

Siem Offshore cancels PSV Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby Wavemaster 1 taking shape Vessel & ROV News //

Third MC-Class module carrier delivered to BigRoll Yard News //